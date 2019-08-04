Albert L. Reade, age 99, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on March 7th, 1920 he was the son of Leon and Julia (Locke) Reade. He resided with his daughter, Sandy for 4 years at Shady Hill Rd. in Weare. On August 27, 2018, he was presented with the Boston Post Cane signifying that he was the oldest citizen in the Town of Weare.
He was a chicken farmer as a young man before going to work for Ruger Manufacturing until his retirement in 1990.
He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing and playing scrabble with any willing participant. He bowled for 50 years on the Kings Bowling Church League, belonged to the Hillsboro Moose Lodge, and the Athletic Club in Goffstown.
He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn and a daughter Maureen. He is survived by his brother John Reade; Daughters, Sherry McKenzie of Florida, Sandra Reade of Weare, one great grandchild, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
At Alberts request no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Future in Sight 25 Walker St. Concord, NH 03301. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019