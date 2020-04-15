Albert L. St. Laurent, 62, died April 9, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
He was born in Goffstown on June 28, 1957 the son of the late Leonard and Irene (Biron) St. Laurent.
Family members include four children; Dianna M. St. Laurent, Jennifer L. St. Laurent, both of Pittsfield, Richard A. St. Laurent of Deerfield, Sandra L. St. Laurent of Pittsfield, seven grandchildren; Jaclyn, Axel, Gabriel, Emily, Dylan, Kaylee, Norebelle, two sisters; Denise Drolet and her husband, Gerard, Coral Lemire and her husband, George, all of Londonderry, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and his dear, lifelong friend Richard Villemaire and his wife, Mary of Weare.
A private graveside took place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 15, 2020