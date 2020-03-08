Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Charlie" Martel. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Charlie" Martel, 78, of Manchester, died March 5, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.



He was born in Manchester on October 25, 1941 to Anatole and Evelyn (Lefebvre) Martel. He graduated from Central High School in 1959 and attended Lowell Technical Institute.



He served in the Army National Guard during the late 1950's and early 1960's.



Charlie worked at the Puritan Restaurant in his youth and later, for many years, at Manchester Tire and Battery, the Manchester Fire Department and currently at Manchester Transit Authority.



He was a member of the American Legion Sweeney Post, Alpine Club and the .



He was a handyman and an avid collector of many items. He also enjoyed camping.



He was predeceased by four siblings.



The family includes his wife of 25 years, Kathleen L. (Remington) Martel of Manchester; two children, Kevin Martel with Joyce Dionne, of Chester and Kimberly St. Jean and husband, Richard, of Manchester; two step children, Kevin Robichaud and Karen Marquis and husband, Michael, all of Weare; two grandchildren, Brian and Melissa Martel; four step-grandchildren, Jessica, Douglas, Amber and Nicholas; four great grandchildren, Kayden, Alyssa, Noah and Ashton; a sister, Pauline Hudon and husband, Wilfred, of North Carolina; and cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A cemetery committal service will take place on Wednesday at a place and time to be announced.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.



To leave a message of condolence and for updates on the cemetery committal service, see the obituary at







