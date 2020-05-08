My sincere thanks to all of the loving staff members at Windham Terrace. I appreciate everything you have done to care for my parents, both before and during my Dad's passing. I thank you also for what you continue to do to provide compassionate support to my Mom. Your care has been extraordinary and brought immense comfort and peace in a challenging time. I echo the sentiments of my sister Lisa Sauvageau. Thank you so very much.

Denise (L'Heureux) Croy

Daughter