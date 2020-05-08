Albert O. L'Heureux
1925 - 2020
Albert "Al" O. L'Heureux, 94, formerly of Manchester and Haines City, FL, died May 2, 2020 at Windham Terrace in Windham with his loving wife, Jeannette, by his side following a period of declining health.

Albert was born in Concord on November 22, 1925 to Oscar and Leontine (Boutin) L'Heureux. He was a resident of Manchester for most of his life with the exception of 15 years in Haines City.

He graduated from St. Joseph's High School for Boys in 1944 and shorty thereafter entered the US Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged as Sgt. Radio Operator Gunner in 1946.

On August 23, 1947, Albert married the love of his life, Jeannette Demers, entering into a lasting commitment to marriage and family that remained strong for 73 years. The couple was married at St. Marie Church in Manchester, NH where they first met.

Albert worked at H.P. Hood as a salesman for 13 years and as a service manager at Taft Business Machines for 36 years. He attended several schools related to his occupation as well as participated in the Dale Carnegie Course.

From high school age, Albert continually pursued his part time musical career. His very successful group, "Al L' Heureux and the Socialites," entertained many social gatherings throughout New Hampshire. He was known by many children as "Mr. Music" and he delighted having small children step up to his microphone and sing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."

Albert was the past secretary of the Pinardville Lions Club, a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5748 and President Emeritus of the Manchester Federation of Musicians Local 349. Albert was also a member of The Richelieu Club, Intervale Country Club, Catholic War Veterans Post 1624, American Legion Post 8 and member of the 'Legion of 1,000 Men', an apostolate of the Sisters of the Precious Blood Cloister Community of Manchester.

Albert enjoyed fishing with his brothers-in law, playing and enjoying music, swimming laps at the YMCA, playing golf, and traveling at every opportunity. Later in life, he enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching old movies. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments.

Albert would say, the best times were when he took out his guitar for big family gatherings. Everyone would step up to "Uncle Al's" or Grandpa's mic and he would accompany them no matter what song or key. He loved to sing old English and French tunes, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett songs along with old standards.

He was predeceased by and infant son, Michael Albert L'Heureux in 1954.

Albert leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Jeannette A. (Demers) L'Heureux of Windham; five daughters, Elaine Ambrose and her husband, Gary, of Denmark, ME, Judith L'Heureux and her husband, Peter Nathanson, of Albuquerque, NM, Celeste Lovett of Henderson, NV, Denise Croy and her husband, Jeffrey, of Albany, OR and Lisa Sauvageau and her husband, Daniel, of Windham, NH; 14 grandchildren, Jared, Eric, Kegan, Joshua, Juniper, John Michael, Elizabeth, Matthew, Melissa, Michael, Sarah, Rebecca, Stephanie and Sydney; 5 great grandchildren, Miles, Aerlin, Conner, Bryan and Addison

The family would like to thank the staffs of Windham Terrace and Amedisys Hospice Services for the dedicated and loving care they provided to Albert. They would especially like to thank, Stephanie, Mae, LouAnn, Mary Beth, Jill and Maureen.

SERVICES: Services were private. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 8, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Joe and Anne Canty
Friend
May 8, 2020
Lynda, Stephanie, May, Lewana, Maya, Mary Beth, Jill, and Maureen....thank you, for not only being there for my Dad in his final days but for my Mom also. Your gentle care, compassion, support, and love made it possible for my Mom to be by my Dad's side till the very end. That is all they wished for. Thank you. Elaine Ambrose, Denmark
Elaine Ambrose
Daughter
May 8, 2020
I am sorry for your loss - Al was a great guy. I knew him many years ago, as a fellow guitar player, when he played with Arthur Welch. I also worked for Arthur as a guitar teacher for a short time in 1972-1973, when he had his studio in Pinardville. I remember Al as being very friendly to a young player (19-20 years old and saw him play several times since Arthur's band played most of our family's weddings. Again, my condolences. Richard Rogers
Richard Rogers
Friend
May 8, 2020
My sincere thanks to all of the loving staff members at Windham Terrace. I appreciate everything you have done to care for my parents, both before and during my Dad's passing. I thank you also for what you continue to do to provide compassionate support to my Mom. Your care has been extraordinary and brought immense comfort and peace in a challenging time. I echo the sentiments of my sister Lisa Sauvageau. Thank you so very much.
Denise (L'Heureux) Croy
Daughter
May 7, 2020
Aunt Jeanette and The L'Heureux Girls-Thinking about you and sending my sympathy. I have many fond, happy memories of time spent together over the years. Music, joking, and laughter always abound. Uncle Al singing Alouette was always a favorite of mine. Love to all.
Brian Demers
Family
May 7, 2020
So long uncle Al, just loved it when we were all together and you would take your guitar out and we sing songs, especially one of my favorites Dead skunk.
Suzanne Bedard
Family
May 7, 2020
Thank you to all of the incredible staff at Windham Terrace for helping my Dad live a happy, fulfilled, dignified life for the past few years. You treated him and loved him like family, and we are forever grateful for your loving care.
Lisa Sauvageau
Family
