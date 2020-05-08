Albert "Al" O. L'Heureux, 94, formerly of Manchester and Haines City, FL, died May 2, 2020 at Windham Terrace in Windham with his loving wife, Jeannette, by his side following a period of declining health.
Albert was born in Concord on November 22, 1925 to Oscar and Leontine (Boutin) L'Heureux. He was a resident of Manchester for most of his life with the exception of 15 years in Haines City.
He graduated from St. Joseph's High School for Boys in 1944 and shorty thereafter entered the US Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged as Sgt. Radio Operator Gunner in 1946.
On August 23, 1947, Albert married the love of his life, Jeannette Demers, entering into a lasting commitment to marriage and family that remained strong for 73 years. The couple was married at St. Marie Church in Manchester, NH where they first met.
Albert worked at H.P. Hood as a salesman for 13 years and as a service manager at Taft Business Machines for 36 years. He attended several schools related to his occupation as well as participated in the Dale Carnegie Course.
From high school age, Albert continually pursued his part time musical career. His very successful group, "Al L' Heureux and the Socialites," entertained many social gatherings throughout New Hampshire. He was known by many children as "Mr. Music" and he delighted having small children step up to his microphone and sing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."
Albert was the past secretary of the Pinardville Lions Club, a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5748 and President Emeritus of the Manchester Federation of Musicians Local 349. Albert was also a member of The Richelieu Club, Intervale Country Club, Catholic War Veterans Post 1624, American Legion Post 8 and member of the 'Legion of 1,000 Men', an apostolate of the Sisters of the Precious Blood Cloister Community of Manchester.
Albert enjoyed fishing with his brothers-in law, playing and enjoying music, swimming laps at the YMCA, playing golf, and traveling at every opportunity. Later in life, he enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching old movies. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments.
Albert would say, the best times were when he took out his guitar for big family gatherings. Everyone would step up to "Uncle Al's" or Grandpa's mic and he would accompany them no matter what song or key. He loved to sing old English and French tunes, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett songs along with old standards.
He was predeceased by and infant son, Michael Albert L'Heureux in 1954.
Albert leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Jeannette A. (Demers) L'Heureux of Windham; five daughters, Elaine Ambrose and her husband, Gary, of Denmark, ME, Judith L'Heureux and her husband, Peter Nathanson, of Albuquerque, NM, Celeste Lovett of Henderson, NV, Denise Croy and her husband, Jeffrey, of Albany, OR and Lisa Sauvageau and her husband, Daniel, of Windham, NH; 14 grandchildren, Jared, Eric, Kegan, Joshua, Juniper, John Michael, Elizabeth, Matthew, Melissa, Michael, Sarah, Rebecca, Stephanie and Sydney; 5 great grandchildren, Miles, Aerlin, Conner, Bryan and Addison
The family would like to thank the staffs of Windham Terrace and Amedisys Hospice Services for the dedicated and loving care they provided to Albert. They would especially like to thank, Stephanie, Mae, LouAnn, Mary Beth, Jill and Maureen.
SERVICES: Services were private. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
