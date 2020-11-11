Albert P. "Al" Ouellette, 95, of Nashua, NH. passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Al was born in Manchester, NH on 2/12/1925, son of the late Ernest and Alphonsine (Dufour) Ouellette. He lived in Manchester until he moved to Nashua in 1963, living in South Nashua until moving to Nashua Crossing assisted living residence in 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Therese (Boulanger) Ouellette, they were married for over 60 years.
Al attended Saint Anthony's grammar and Central High school in Manchester. After high school he went on to Optician training in Boston, MA. He worked for Granite State Optical and Lemay Brothers Optical in Manchester for several years before joining Doctor Chagnon O.D. as an Optician in Nashua, NH. He started his own Optician business in Nashua in 1964. He was a member of the Young Business Men Association during his career. He retired after 35 years along with his wife Therese who was a welcoming part of their downtown business.
Besides being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Al had several passions in his life which included; sports, cards, listening to music, dancing and singing.
He watched with enthusiasm, the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics, always hoping for the best results and staying up late to make sure he saw the end of the game. Season playoffs were exciting, especially when they were played in Boston. He would watch other teams but not with the same vigor.
He sang at several local churches including; St. Anthony's, St. Jean Baptist, Immaculate Conception and others during masses or funerals. He was part of the choir at Immaculate Conception Church for many years. He was part of the Acapella Choir and sang in several bands in Manchester. He was a 30 year member of the Silver Lining Chorus in Nashua and was a member of the Nashua Actor Singers. As a member of these various choirs he sang at multiple Assisted Living Communities during the Christmas Holiday.
He was a counselor at the Manchester Boy's Club, 25 year member and secretary of the Mount Royal Club in Manchester, member of the Nashua Lion's Club and Nashua Senior Center.
Al was a competitive card player who played at several local tournaments and social events. His preference was cribbage and he was always looking for someone to play a friendly hand with, especially when he moved into the Assisted Living Community. He also enjoyed poker, bridge, rummy and whist.
Besides his late wife, Therese, he leaves his son Robert and wife Therese Ouellette of Manchester, NH., grandson Jeffrey and wife Arcadia Ouellette of Utah, granddaughter Michelle (Ouellette) Lapidus and her husband David of Oklahoma, late brother Leo Ouellette of Phoenix, AZ, step-brother Normand Ouellette of Tucson, AZ., beloved niece Sandy and her husband Jim Beagan who reside in North Carolina.
There will be a private mass for the immediate family, in lieu of flowers please send a donation in Al's name to; Nashua Children's Home at 86 Concord St, Nashua Soup Kitchen at 2 Quincy Street or Nashua Senior Center at 70 Temple St. - Nashua NH.