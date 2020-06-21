Albert S. Ward, Jr., 63, of Hooksett, N.H., passed at home on June 17, 2020.



He was born in Norwood, Mass., on April 23, 1957, the son of the late Albert and Carmelita Ward, Sr. Al grew up in Mansfield, Mass., graduating from Mansfield High School in 1975.



He graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Nursing from Northeastern University in 1986. He earned a Master of Science, Psychiatric Nurse Practioner from Rivier College in 1998.



Al worked at Pondville Hospital, Wretham State School, The Arbour in Jamaica Plain, Westwood Lodge, Danvers State Hospital in Mass., and The Elliot Hospital in N.H. He went into group practice with Manchester Counseling Services and in 2004 opened his private practice, Better Choices Counseling and Medication Management in Manchester, N.H. He closed his practice in May 2020.



He played semi-pro football for the Granite State Warriors in 1995-96. He played both offensive and defensive positions.



Al enjoyed fishing and target shooting. He loved regional, ethnic and international food and its history. He traveled the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Europe on food and history adventures.



Al's passion was the Civil War, especially the Battle of Gettysburg. He made several trips to the battlefield over the years, collecting authentic items from both the North and the South.



Survivors include his son, Evan, of Hooksett, N.H.; his partner, Kathy Williams; her children, Collin Bleezarde (Missy) of Manchester, N.H., and Kaitlyn Bleezarde (Mike) of Merrimack, N.H.



A graveside service for family will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxborough, Mass. Condolences may be sent to Roberts Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxborough, MA 02035.



