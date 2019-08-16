|
BEDFORD - Alcide G. Light, 90, of Bedford, died Aug. 11, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Cadyville, N.Y., on Feb. 26, 1929, he was the son of Alcide J. and Beatrice (Delisle) Light. Raised in Cadyville, he was educated in the local school system.
After completing his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force, and proudly served during World War II ("Greatest Generation"), the Korean War and the Vietnam War before retiring as a technical sergeant in 1968 after many years of service.
He worked as an automotive service manager for Noyes Tire Co. and then Bourque Motor Sales.
He was a member of Post 8401, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bedford; Disabled American Veterans (DAV); and Henry J. Sweeney Post 2, The American Legion, Manchester.
Ever the auto enthusiast, he loved classic cars. Over the years he owned many late model vehicles that he would restore. In his younger days, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His favorite vacationing spot where he spent many summers with family and friends was York Beach, Maine. In his later years he enjoyed time painting, reading, coin collecting, and working on puzzles.
He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, son, brother and friend.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Carmen (Boisvert) Light, in 2008; his brother, Milton Light; his sisters, Doris Baker and Esther Young; his sister-in-law, Helen Light; his brothers-in-law, Jerry Doherty and Robert Young; and his stepson, Douglas Miville.
Family members include his wife of seven years, Priscilla (Daigle) Light of Bedford; his sons, Arnold J. Light and his wife Diane of Litchfield, and Steven A. Light and his wife Cheryl of Sun City Center, Fla.; his grandchildren, Steven Light, Michelle Johnson, John (Kris) Light, Nikole Light, Michelle Palmer, Shawn Dubois and Krystal Boyd; his great-grandchildren, Taylor Light, Brandon Pellerin, Jarrett Pellerin, Dean Dubois, Darric Dubois, Ashleigh Clay, Aurora Light, Romea Light, Tenley Hunt, Isaac Johnson and Olivia Johnson; his great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Pellerin, Charlotte Pellerin and Kayden Theroux; his stepchildren, Donna Doucet, Deann Mailman, Diane Flaherty and David Domanski-Miville; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Inurnment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8401, 70 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, N.H. 03110 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2019
