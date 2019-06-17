|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
MERRIMACK - Alec Jacob Bronchuk, 20, of Merrimack, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in a tragic accident while kayaking on the Merrimack River.
Born on May 18, 1999, in Boston, Mass., he was the son of Phillip "Jake" and Michelle (Mackie) Bronchuk of Merrimack.
He was a graduate of Merrimack High School and was currently enrolled at Plymouth State College.
Alec will be forever loved and missed by his parents, Jake and Michelle Bronchuk; two brothers, Sean Donahue and his fiancee Diane Laborera, and Jesse Bronchuk; maternal grandmother, Kathie Shea-Hollis and her husband Peter Hollis of Gloucester, Mass.; maternal grandfather, Richard Mackie of Merrimack; paternal grandmother, Christine Bronchuk of Weymouth, Mass., and her late companion Gabriel Maimaron; paternal grandfather, Phillip Bronchuk and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, Mass.; aunts and uncles, Jerilyn and husband John Spokis, Nicole Bronchuk, John Perchard and wife Amy, Bonnie and husband Mike Giblin, Jackie Perchard, and Michael, Richard, Kristin, Shannon and Thomas Mackie, along with great uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday June 19, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, across the street from the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03766 or online at www.chadkids.org
To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 17, 2019
