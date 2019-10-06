Alexander Joseph Hebert died suddenly on September 27, surrounded by his daughters.
Alexander was born in Manchester on December 22, 1931, the youngest child of Gaudias J. and Jeanette (Noury) Hebert. He attended St. George's Catholic School and Parish in Manchester, N.H., was a graduate of Assumption High School in Worcester, Mass., and Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Germany.
Alexander was employed by the State of NH Department of Employment Security, where he retired from in 1996 after a 40-year career as a Veteran Counselor. Alexander enjoyed gardening, nature, sports, military history, and music. He was also an avid electronics hobbyist, and created many items including radios, TVs and an organ.
Alexander is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Priscilla (Labrie), and survived by his three loving daughters, three grandchildren, his siblings Constance M. (Hebert) Hamel of Chester, Louis V. Hebert and his wife Constance of Manchester, Jeanne M. M. (Hebert) Masse of Chester and her husband Eugene, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Manchester, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a burial with military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, Manchester, NH.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019