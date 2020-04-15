Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfons Vaal, 89 of Meredith NH, died peacefully at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH on April 8, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in St. Niklaas, Belgium on July 22, 1930.



Alfons grew up in the heart of World War II



In 1951, Al journeyed to the United States joining his family and immediately joined the U.S. Army, and with it, U.S. citizenship awarded at service end.



Post military, Al married Simona and worked at Hermsdorf's until an opportunity for advancement with Kalwall, where he quickly advanced. He traveled extensively hiring crews in major cities while overseeing the installation of the Kalwall wall panels and roof framing until his retirement at 65.



He and Simona purchased the historic inn and tavern, on the Green, in Dunbarton, NH, across from the church he so loved and supported. He was a Commander of the American Legion - Post 116 and loved his property, gardening, traveling and sailing. Behind his humble exterior was a proud, strong and courageous man, giving his all for God, Country, family and friends.



Surviving Family Members: Life Partner, Simona Robinson; Daughters Rowena Vaal and Annick Moore and son, Bruce Vaal (Janelle); Grandchildren Amanda Gaessler (John), Todd Merrill (Gina), Devyn Vaal; Great grandchildren John and Thomas Gaessler, newest member Sandy John Merrill (17 months); and Brothers Josef Vaal (Julia) and Michael Vaal (Cynthia). Also numerous niece/nephews; sister-in-laws Agnes and Wanda Vaal.



He was predeceased by his parents, Franciscus and Maria Vaal and brothers Oscar & Gilbert Vaal, and nephew Brian Vaal.



A memorial service will be held this summer at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH

