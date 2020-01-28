Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred A. Parent Jr.. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Alfred A. Parent, Jr., 89, a lifelong resident of Manchester, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the cherished husband of Evelyn (Beaulieu) Parent with whom he shared sixty-eight years of marriage.



He was born on December 7, 1930 in Manchester and was the son of the late Alfred A. Parent, Sr. and Lucille (Lavoie) Parent. He proudly served our country for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed for the City of Manchester Highway Department until his retirement.



Alfred loved all sports, the ocean and spending time in Maine. His family will cherish the memories they have of him in their hearts forever.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two dedicated daughters, Evelyn "Lynn" Gamelin and her husband, Steve of Concord and Brenda Hamel and her husband, Gordon of Hooksett; four grandchildren, Sharon Figaroia of Washington, Jennifer Poulin of Concord, Aaron Vigneault of Manchester and Stacey Mullen of Hooksett; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brothers, William, Roger and Leo Parent.



SERVICES: A Memorial Service for Alfred will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11AM at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to attend.



To view Alfred's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





MANCHESTER - Alfred A. Parent, Jr., 89, a lifelong resident of Manchester, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the cherished husband of Evelyn (Beaulieu) Parent with whom he shared sixty-eight years of marriage.He was born on December 7, 1930 in Manchester and was the son of the late Alfred A. Parent, Sr. and Lucille (Lavoie) Parent. He proudly served our country for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed for the City of Manchester Highway Department until his retirement.Alfred loved all sports, the ocean and spending time in Maine. His family will cherish the memories they have of him in their hearts forever.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two dedicated daughters, Evelyn "Lynn" Gamelin and her husband, Steve of Concord and Brenda Hamel and her husband, Gordon of Hooksett; four grandchildren, Sharon Figaroia of Washington, Jennifer Poulin of Concord, Aaron Vigneault of Manchester and Stacey Mullen of Hooksett; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brothers, William, Roger and Leo Parent.SERVICES: A Memorial Service for Alfred will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11AM at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to attend.To view Alfred's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close