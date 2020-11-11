Alfred E. Seifert, Jr., 90, of Bedford, died peacefully, with his children by his side on November 3, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Chester after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on November 8, 1929, the son of the late Alfred E. Sr. and Ella (Schubert) Seifert. He was a graduate of Manchester West High School and worked in many various positions of management with Prudential Insurance.
Al took great pride in knowing a vast number of families in Pinardville and on the west side of Manchester, having spent time in their homes selling them insurance. He moved his family to Westfield MA where they resided for eight years as he took on a new management position with Prudential. They later moved back to NH and resided in Windham for 35 years. Upon retirement from Prudential, Al took on a "second" career as the Animal Control Officer for the Town of Windham. He enjoyed this job as he loved animals and helping people. He retired from his second career after 23 years of service.
Al was very active in the Town of Windham where he served on many committees and was Town Selectman for a term. To say he enjoyed the outdoors is an understatement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He lived for the 3 a.m. alarm when he could drive to Hampton and get on that boat to go deep sea fishing all day. He also loved his work with the Windham Animal Hospital where he volunteered to do just about anything he could to lend a hand. Above all, Al loved his family. His children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father,
grandfather, brother, and friend.
Alfred was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Alice (Garland) Seifert in 2019 and his brother Harold Seifert in 2019.
He is survived by his five children; son, John Seifert and his significant other,
Lois Chase, of Palmer, MA; four daughters, Nancy Trueworthy of Portland, ME, Linda St. Onge and husband, Russell St. Onge of Manchester, Carol Justic and husband, Terry of Bedford, and Caryn Sheehan of Chester. He also leaves his nine loving grandchildren, Jeremy Spooner, Erin Sorchik, Sean and Ryan Seifert, Thomas, Zachery and Molly Sheehan, Camryn and Lily Justic.
The family would like to offer a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the Arbors of Bedford where Al spent the last 14 months of his life. He enjoyed all the social time and entertainment with his fellow residents and was known to often compliment the caregivers with a hug, smile and kind words. He was loved.
SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks and social distancing is Saturday (11/14) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. Private services will be held immediately following the visitation. Private burial is at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of NH, 166 So. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Rte. 101, Bedford, NH 03110.
