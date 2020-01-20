Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Eugene Gagnon. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Raphael Church 103 Walker St Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Raphael Church 103 Walker St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Alfred Eugene Gagnon, 94, of Manchester, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020, in Maple Leaf HealthCare Center.



Born in Manchester on April 27, 1925, he was the son of Ernest and Corinne (Lessard) Gagnon.



He graduated from Manchester High School West. He earned a diploma in accounting from the predecessor college to Southern New Hampshire University and completed coursework at St. Anselm College.



Before retiring, he was an auditor for the city of Manchester and previously a hospital administrator and business manager for three different New Hampshire hospitals.



Retirement encompassed time spent with his beloved wife Gloria volunteering at St. Raphael Church, Manchester City Library and Catholic Medical Center. Together they traveled to Europe, Canada and Haiti, cruised through the Panama Canal and the Caribbean Sea and states beyond New England.



Al enjoyed watching all New England sports. His greatest pride and joy was his family and time spent with them. Nothing pleased him more than to host a barbecue for his family! He was loved and will be missed.



He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria C. Gagnon on Oct. 31, 2019; his parents; nine siblings; and his step son-in-law, Kevin Delahanty.



Family members include three daughters, Wanda Wood Krech and her husband Bruce of Green Valley, Ariz., Corinne Szopa and her husband Thomas of Portsmouth, and Dr. Anita Gagnon of Montreal, Canada; his stepchildren, Lisa Delahanty of Hooksett, and Keith Lafrance and his wife Barbara of Brookline; his former son-in-law, the Rev. Yves-Eugene Joseph of Norwalk, Conn.; grandchildren' great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



The family's sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff at Maple Leaf HealthCare Center for the loving, wonderful care they provided to him. Also thanks to the Mount Carmel nursing staff for their love and caring support to him during his wife's illness.



SERVICES: A public calling hour is Thursday, Jan. 23, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. from St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker St., Manchester. Committal prayers with military honors will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



