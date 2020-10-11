1/
Alfred J. Glaude
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. Glaude, 87, passed away comfortably on September 26 at Evergreen Place in Manchester, NH. Born on June 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Alfred A. and Mildred (Hunkins) Glaude.

He served in the US Army in Kaiserslautern, Germany and the Army Reserve Unit in Manchester, NH as a clerk typist. He worked 15 years at Sanders Associates in the payroll department. He last worked at New Hampshire College in the personnel department. Alfred was the first Eucharist minister of St. Lawrence Church, Goffstown. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5112 in Goffstown.

Alfred was predeceased by his wife Laurette (Plourde) Glaude. He was also predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Glaude and wife Shirley (Shatney) Glaude.

Alfred is survived by his brother Ronald Glaude and wife Patricia (Yianakopolos) Glaude of Goffstown, his sister Carole Bernard and husband Russell Bernard of Weare. Alfred enjoyed being a wonderful Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Warm thanks to his close friends Earlene Colman and her

late husband, William Colman, and Reverend Monseigneur Charles Des Ruisseaux for years of friendship. Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, residents and staff at Evergreen Place for supporting him with their best care and dignity throughout his years there.

Due to the current social distancing guidelines, there are no calling hours. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03104 in Alfred's name. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved