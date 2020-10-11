Alfred J. Glaude, 87, passed away comfortably on September 26 at Evergreen Place in Manchester, NH. Born on June 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Alfred A. and Mildred (Hunkins) Glaude.
He served in the US Army in Kaiserslautern, Germany and the Army Reserve Unit in Manchester, NH as a clerk typist. He worked 15 years at Sanders Associates in the payroll department. He last worked at New Hampshire College in the personnel department. Alfred was the first Eucharist minister of St. Lawrence Church, Goffstown. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5112 in Goffstown.
Alfred was predeceased by his wife Laurette (Plourde) Glaude. He was also predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Glaude and wife Shirley (Shatney) Glaude.
Alfred is survived by his brother Ronald Glaude and wife Patricia (Yianakopolos) Glaude of Goffstown, his sister Carole Bernard and husband Russell Bernard of Weare. Alfred enjoyed being a wonderful Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Warm thanks to his close friends Earlene Colman and her
late husband, William Colman, and Reverend Monseigneur Charles Des Ruisseaux for years of friendship. Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, residents and staff at Evergreen Place for supporting him with their best care and dignity throughout his years there.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines, there are no calling hours. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03104 in Alfred's name. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
