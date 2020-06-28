Alfred J. Roy, 99, formerly of Raymond, NH passed away on June 24, 2020 at Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, NH. He was born on October 6, 1920, in Derry, NH, son of the late Harold J. and Andrea (Thibodeau) Roy.
Alfred grew up in Derry and was a Pinkerton High School graduate. He enlisted in the US Army in 1940, near the beginning of WWII, and honorably served 20 years. He had attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. During Alfred's career he was most proud of the work he did on the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project. After his military career, he worked for Raytheon, where he managed Standard Laboratories in West Andover, MA before retiring in May 1986. Alfred was a member of the American Legion Hurd-Welch Post 90, the Maple Wheadon VFW Post 4479 and the Ray-Fre Senior Citizen Center. He enjoyed building and flying RC model airplanes, following the stock market and playing cribbage. He was known to tinker and repair most anything around the house and he loved his cat, "Grumpy Push Face." He was a loving father with a wonderful sense of humor and greatly enjoyed his family and friends. Alfred was predeceased by his wife, June G. (Simmons) Roy. He is survived by his daughters, Andrea LaPointe and her husband Pat of OR, Judith Reynolds and her husband Dave of OR; his step-son, Jeffery Harris of AR; his step-daughters, Stephanie Harris of Sandown, NH and Janet Bartholomew and her husband Mark of Plaistow, NH; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be on June 30, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH, with military honors at 3:00 pm. Private burial will be in East Derry Cemetery, East Derry, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Alfred grew up in Derry and was a Pinkerton High School graduate. He enlisted in the US Army in 1940, near the beginning of WWII, and honorably served 20 years. He had attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. During Alfred's career he was most proud of the work he did on the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project. After his military career, he worked for Raytheon, where he managed Standard Laboratories in West Andover, MA before retiring in May 1986. Alfred was a member of the American Legion Hurd-Welch Post 90, the Maple Wheadon VFW Post 4479 and the Ray-Fre Senior Citizen Center. He enjoyed building and flying RC model airplanes, following the stock market and playing cribbage. He was known to tinker and repair most anything around the house and he loved his cat, "Grumpy Push Face." He was a loving father with a wonderful sense of humor and greatly enjoyed his family and friends. Alfred was predeceased by his wife, June G. (Simmons) Roy. He is survived by his daughters, Andrea LaPointe and her husband Pat of OR, Judith Reynolds and her husband Dave of OR; his step-son, Jeffery Harris of AR; his step-daughters, Stephanie Harris of Sandown, NH and Janet Bartholomew and her husband Mark of Plaistow, NH; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be on June 30, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH, with military honors at 3:00 pm. Private burial will be in East Derry Cemetery, East Derry, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.