MANCHESTER - Alfred M. Cote peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, with family by his side - six days before his 91st birthday.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 8, 1929, he was the son of Henry A. Cote and Marie L. (Caron) Cote. He was a lifelong Queen City resident and communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.
A proud Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy.
Before retiring, he was a successful sales representative for American Tobacco Co., Consolidated Cigar and El Producto Cigar Co.
His hobbies included tending to his large vegetable garden and "following" his beloved Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Although he had no children of his own, he was a "fun" father figure to his many nieces and nephews as well as their families.
He was predeceased by his parents, and most of his brothers: Albert Cote of Litchfield, Donald Cote of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as Edmond Cote and Ernest Cote, both of Manchester.
Family members include his brother, Lucien Cote of Goffstown; and his former wife (and love of his life) Alma Cote of New Port Richey, Fla.
A man of principle, he was faithfully committed to his church, family and beliefs.
The family extends their thanks to the staff of Maple Leaf Nursing Center for the comforting care in Alfred's final years.
SERVICES: A Christian Mass will be celebrated from St. Anthony of Padua on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.
Private interment will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, 172 Belmont St., Manchester, N.H. 03103 or the Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020