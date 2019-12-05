AUBURN - Alfred P. Frisella, 88, of Auburn, died on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in his residence.
Born in Chelsea, Mass., on Aug. 23, 1931, he was the son of the late Phillip and Louisa (Mori) Frisella. He was a resident of Auburn for more than 60 years.
Mr. Frisella worked 43 years for Sears, Roebuck & Co. as an electronics technician.
He enjoyed gardening and working on the family farm. Most of all, Mr. Frisella cherished his family and loved spending time with them.
Family members include his wife of 68 years, Roberta (Burpee) Frisella of Auburn; five sons, Alfred P. Frisella Jr. and his wife Robin of Manchester, James Frisella and his wife Shelley, of North Carolina, Steven Frisella of Manchester, William Frisella and his wife Deborah of Auburn, and Richard Frisella and his wife Lisa of North Carolina; two daughters, Sharlene Bartz and her husband, Neal of Franklin, and Elaine Reichman, and her husband Jack of New Jersey; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn. Spring interment will take place in Auburn Village Cemetery, Auburn.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 5, 2019