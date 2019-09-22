Alfred Theodore Szepan Jr. passed away unexpectedly on September 10th, 2019 in Deland, FL at the age of 67.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Bean) Szepan; his sons Ryan Szepan and Corey Szepan and his granddaughter Bryana Szepan and his grandson Cooper Szepan.
Alfred was born in Manchester, NH on August 10,1952, the son of Alfred "Al" Szepan Sr. and Amelia (Zdon) Szepan.
Alfred worked for NHDOT as a dispatcher for over 30 years before retiring and moving to Florida.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019