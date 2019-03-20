HOOKSETT - Alfred W. Dyer, 79, of Hooksett, formerly of Londonderry, passed away Sunday March 17, 2019, in his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred W. Dyer.
Born April 4, 1939, in Peterborough, he was a son of the late Eber and Alice (Bujold) Dyer. He was raised and educated in Peterborough and later Manchester. Alfred resided in Londonderry for many years before relocating to Hooksett.
Alfred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an electrician over the course of his working life and spent more than 50 years with Local #490 of the IBEW. Alfred loved to work and enjoyed gardening and fishing in his spare time. He was also a longtime member of The American Legion.
Family members include his loving wife of 58 years, Carol (Bennett) Dyer; a daughter and her husband, Linda Dyer and Joseph Bumgarner; a son and his wife, Randy and Jennifer Dyer; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Sheila Dyer; and a brother and his wife, Gerald and Sandra Dyer.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A graveside committal service will be held Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 400 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 17101.
Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2019