1/1
Alice A. Montminy
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice A. Montminy, 85, of Manchester, passed away on November 7, 2020, after a brief battle with leukemia. Alice died at her home, surrounded by her family, and comforted by her beloved husband, of 65 years, George.

Alice was born in Lexington, MA on March 27, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Marcoux) LaChance. She was educated in Massachusetts and then moved to Manchester, where she met her husband and they raised their family. She enjoyed cooking and serving others. She worked for her own catering company; Ame's Catering, which she started with two of her friends. Alice later worked at St. Peter's Church and for the City of Manchester. She was also very involved in the Alpine Club, where she served as President of the Auxiliary and she was Corps. Mother of the Manchester Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corp.

Alice loved spending time catching up with family and friends, having a good laugh, visiting the beach, camping in her motor home, tending to her flowers, and reading a good book, Despite her petite stature, she was known for her huge heart, resilient attitude, and unfailing kindness. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the center of her family and will be greatly missed.

Alice was predeceased by her son, George Montminy, Jr. in 2007.

Surviving family members include her husband, George L. Montminy of Manchester; four children, Cheryl Montminy, Cathy Prince, John Montminy, and Christopher Montminy all of Manchester; four grandchildren, Rhisa Dickson and husband Jeff of Windham, Kelsey Prince and husband Andrew Hall of Goffstown, Chad Montminy of Manchester, and Colby Montminy of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was also predeceased by her sister Jeannette "Aunt Jay" Conte and husband Dominic "Uncle Dom" of Belmont, MA.

SERVICES: Calling hours with masks and strict social distancing will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday at St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester, NH 03102. Committal prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester NH, 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Ste.105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744; or to VNA Hospice 1070 Holt Ave., Ste. 1400, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marie Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved