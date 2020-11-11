Alice A. Montminy, 85, of Manchester, passed away on November 7, 2020, after a brief battle with leukemia. Alice died at her home, surrounded by her family, and comforted by her beloved husband, of 65 years, George.
Alice was born in Lexington, MA on March 27, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Marcoux) LaChance. She was educated in Massachusetts and then moved to Manchester, where she met her husband and they raised their family. She enjoyed cooking and serving others. She worked for her own catering company; Ame's Catering, which she started with two of her friends. Alice later worked at St. Peter's Church and for the City of Manchester. She was also very involved in the Alpine Club, where she served as President of the Auxiliary and she was Corps. Mother of the Manchester Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corp.
Alice loved spending time catching up with family and friends, having a good laugh, visiting the beach, camping in her motor home, tending to her flowers, and reading a good book, Despite her petite stature, she was known for her huge heart, resilient attitude, and unfailing kindness. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the center of her family and will be greatly missed.
Alice was predeceased by her son, George Montminy, Jr. in 2007.
Surviving family members include her husband, George L. Montminy of Manchester; four children, Cheryl Montminy, Cathy Prince, John Montminy, and Christopher Montminy all of Manchester; four grandchildren, Rhisa Dickson and husband Jeff of Windham, Kelsey Prince and husband Andrew Hall of Goffstown, Chad Montminy of Manchester, and Colby Montminy of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was also predeceased by her sister Jeannette "Aunt Jay" Conte and husband Dominic "Uncle Dom" of Belmont, MA.
SERVICES: Calling hours with masks and strict social distancing will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday at St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester, NH 03102. Committal prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester NH, 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Ste.105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744; or to VNA Hospice 1070 Holt Ave., Ste. 1400, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
