Alice Angus, l00, of Manchester, N.H. passed away in her sleep after a short period of declining health on July 26, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Center.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn. On August 29, 1919, she was the daughter of William and Catherine (Swan) Weed.
Alice grew up on a farm in Trumbull, CT and graduated from Bassick High School in 1938. She married the love of her life, LeRoy H. Angus on August 31, 1940. During WWll she worked at the General Electric Company in Bridgeport, helping with the War effort, and was also a member of the USO. After the war Alice and Lee settled in Stratford, CT. Alice worked as a Customer Service Representative at Kurt H. Volk Co. They spent many years enjoying their boat and exploring the eastern seaboard. After retirement they bought a travel trailer and drove all over the United States and Canada. Alice especially loved the National Parks and this great country of ours. They made many friends along the way and enjoyed every minute of their lives. They spent many summers staying with their daughter in Chester, NH.
After Lee died in 2005, Alice moved to Chester to live with her daughter. Alice loved the town of Chester and especially the Senior Center. She made friends easily and enjoyed all the activities with the group.
Alice celebrated her 100th Birthday last August at Mt. Carmel with family and friends. Wearing a birthday tiara, she sang "Take me out to the ballgame" for her quests. Our family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Carmel for the loving care they gave to her.
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, her daughter, Mary Catherine Berky, and son-in-law, Jack Berky, and her brother Richard Weed.
Family members include a daughter, Billie Maloney and Son-in-Law, Denis Maloney of Chester, NH. Grandchildren, Jesse Maloney of Auburn, NH, Sarah Maloney of Acton, MA, Catherine Baer of Londonderry, NH, Jennifer Jeffrey of Woodbury, CT, and Alicia Grazul of Derry, NH. Great Grandchildren, Norah Baer, Sean and Bonnie Jeffrey and Aleea Grazul.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at Great Hill Cemetery in Chester at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Home in Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com