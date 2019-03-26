Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Alice B. Robak, of Merrimack, passed away on March 22, 2019, peacefully at her home. Alice was born on Sept. 16, 1925, in Elizabeth, N.J.



Alice graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor of science in chemistry. She met her husband of 68 years working at Ciba Pharmaceuticals and together they raised their four children in New Jersey. After retiring at the age of 70, Alice and her husband moved to southern New Hampshire.



Alice will be deeply missed as the positive light in the lives of her family members. There was nothing Alice enjoyed more than being with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was active in the Bedford Presbyterian Church community and spent most of her retired days gardening, cooking, reading and playing bridge. Alice was always up for a competitive game of dominoes with her family.



Family members include her husband Bill Robak; her brother George Bost and his wife Betty; her children Bruce Robak, Barbara MacPhee and her husband Dan, Christine Robak and her wife Michele Larkey, and David Robak and his partner Melinda Boss; three grandchildren, Bruce Robak Jr., Brittany Pusateri and her husband Anthony, and Kyle MacPhee and his partner Jolyn Tinkham; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Anthony Pusateri; and a small extended family.



SERVICES: A celebration of Alice's life will be held at the Phaneuf Funeral Home in Manchester.



In Alice's honor, the family kindly asks that donations be made to in lieu of flowers.



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Details

