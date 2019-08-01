Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Seifert. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM The Parish of the Transfiguration 107 Alsace St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Alice E. Seifert, 81, of Bedford, went peacefully to her Heavenly Father on July 29, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Alice was surrounded by her family upon her passing; according to her own words she lived a happy and fulfilled life.



Born in Concord on Dec. 1, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Carroll and Julia (Wilson) Garland.



She was a graduate of St. John's High School in Concord.



Alice worked many years as an executive secretary for Public Service of New Hampshire. Before retiring, she was employed as office manager for Fortune Personnel Consultants of Nashua, Inc.



She was past president of the Westfield Chapter of Citizens for Life, Westfield, Mass.; former Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Westfield, Mass.; and volunteer for Holy Trinity Church and School in Westfield, Mass. After residing in Westfield for eight years, Alice and family moved back to New Hampshire and resided in Windham for 35 years.



Alice was an avid gardener and reader. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and oil and watercolor painting. She was a gifted artist. She also enjoyed candlepin league bowling for many years as well as her annual trips to Foxwoods. Alice loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



Family members include her husband of 57 years, Alfred E. Seifert Jr. of Bedford; one son, John Seifert of Palmer, Mass.; two daughters, Carol Justic and husband Terry of Bedford, and Caryn Sheehan and husband Thomas of Northwood; and two stepdaughters, Nancy Trueworthy of Portland, Maine, and Linda St. Onge of Manchester; her loving grandchildren, Jeremy Spooner, Erin Sorchik, Sean and Ryan Seifert, Thomas, Zachery and Molly Sheehan, Camryn and Lily Justic; and cousins and close friends.



She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Garland.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. from The Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. Burial will be private to family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or the , New Hampshire Chapter, 166 S. River Road, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



