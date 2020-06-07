Alice L. (Thomson) Josselyn, 75, passed away May 10, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center from complications due to COVID-19.
She was married twice and had 3 three beautiful daughters, Pamela, Carlene and Rebecca. Raising 3 children on her own took strength, courage and a sense of humor. She had many struggles, some heartaches, and sometimes worked two jobs to care for her family. She worked at many places, but her favorite was being an LNA, first at Mt Carmel Nursing Home and then at Catholic Medical Center. She was a strong woman, had grit and was fiercely independent.
She struggled with depression and anxiety at times throughout her life. Her life was not an easy one, but she always kept going. Her family and faith were solace for her on the rough days.
Alice was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, and while there were many physical changes, her smile became what will be most remembered. Her smile was her blessing... to her family, caregivers and friends. It was her legacy.
She was pre-deceased by her half-brother Eugene R Smith of Arizona, and her half-sisters Marguerite Warner of Keene NH, and Beatrice Nairn of Manchester NH.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Paris, and her son in law Timothy Paris of Weare, NH. Her daughter Carlene Reisman of Manchester NH and her daughter Rebecca Josselyn of Manchester NH. A brother Richard E. Smith of North Carolina. 5 grandchildren, Evan, Meagan, Andrew and his fiancee Ally, Samuel and Hannah. And 2 great-grandchildren, Liam and Caleb.
The staff at Amedysis hospice, especially Brittany, Dean, Jean and Rachel were wonderfully supportive to Mom and to our family. Caregivers at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement were among the best we have ever had the privilege to know. Alvin and Melissa, who welcomed us on our first day and who came to know and love our mother. Nancy, Beatrice, Nicole, Maggie, Jessica and so many others that cared for her up until she passed with grace, dignity and a soft spoken, "love you Alice" when they would come to check her. We will never forget their kindness.
Graveside services will be held at a future date and burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown NH.
To view Alice's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
