BEDFORD -- Alice M. Daly, 74, died on February 7, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 30, 1944 in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Robert and Alice K. (Gunn) Harrison.



Alice graduated from high school in Boston, MA and later completed courses for certification and licensing in the areas of early childhood education, first aid, and nursing. Before moving to Bedford, NH, she and her husband James M. Daly resided in Wilton, NH from 1969 to 1980. A dedicated wife and mother, Alice was very involved in the community, volunteering at school, the library, scouting, and other town events. She also volunteered time helping to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital.



Alice taught preschool children for 18 years at the Birkdale Morning School in Bedford, and also worked for several years as a Licensed Nursing Assistant. Her spare time was mostly spent caring for her beloved grandchildren. A faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was also a member of the Women's Guild.



Alice enjoyed many things in life including dancing, reading, and family camping trips to Sebago Lake. Her greatest joy came from holidays and celebrations with family and friends at her home where she loved to cook, bake, and entertain her guests.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Ronald A. Daly and Robert A. Daly, and her brother Robert Harrison. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James M. Daly of Bedford, NH; her son James M. Daly and girlfriend Leslie Mason of Sterling, MA; her daughter Denise A. Brewitt and husband Miguel of Raymond, NH; her son Steven Daly of Raymond, NH; six grandchildren, Tanya, Alexis and Angela Daly, and Richard, Hannah, and Ryan Brewitt; her sister-in-law, Nancy Nunn and husband Phil of Melrose, MA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH, from 1 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford, NH on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.

8 Pleasant Street

Epping , NH 03042

(603) 679-5391

