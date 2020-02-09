Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. (Edwards) McFarland. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice May (Edwards) McFarland, 84, of Derry, N.H., passed away Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry, N.H.



She was born in Chester, N.H., on Nov. 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Merton C. and Frances C. (Estes) Edwards, and had been a resident of Derry for the past 15 years, formerly living most of her life in Chester. Alice enjoyed working on all types of puzzles. She also enjoyed camping and had a great appreciation for the Native American heritage and culture.



She is survived by her seven children, Genevieve Dennis and partner Guy Gonyer, Kenneth McFarland Jr., Tammy and her husband Thomas Porter Sr., Rose and her husband Brian Heckbert, Cindy and her husband James Stiles, Ted McFarland and Patty McFarland, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Florence Edwards, brother George Edwards and his wife Sherry, as well as several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Burial will be in the spring in the Great Hill Cemetery, Chester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the /American , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

