Alice Rose (Labbe) Landry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Rose (Labbe) Landry, 86, of Nashua, NH passed away June 9, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. Alice was the beloved wife of the late George M. Landry who predeceased her on November 22, 2009.

Alice was born on June 12, 1933, in Lowell, MA. to the late Arthur and Blanche (Cote) Labbe.

Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Alice will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To view Alice's Full obituary, please go to WWW.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.COM and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES; 21 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved