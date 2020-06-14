Alice Rose (Labbe) Landry, 86, of Nashua, NH passed away June 9, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. Alice was the beloved wife of the late George M. Landry who predeceased her on November 22, 2009.
Alice was born on June 12, 1933, in Lowell, MA. to the late Arthur and Blanche (Cote) Labbe.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Alice will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
To view Alice's Full obituary, please go to WWW.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.COM and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES; 21 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.