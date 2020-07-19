1/1
Alice Rose Yanulis
1927 - 2020
Alice Rose (Martinez) Yanulis, born in Malden, MA in 1927, died on July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marion (McDermod) Martinez, and her brothers, Robert, John, and Richard. Alice was the wife of Francis (Frank) Yanulis, who died in 2004. She is survived by her six devoted children: Stephen (Patricia) of Tampa, FL, Jane of Rockville, MD, Peter (Blanca) of Medford, Mary Anne of Port Washington, NY, F. Adam (Maura) of Duxbury, and John (Heidi) of Antananarivo, Madagascar, along with her ten loving grandchildren, her great grandchild, and her many nieces and nephews.

Alice was graduated from Girl's Catholic High School in Malden. She attended Boston University and completed her nurse's training at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she began her career in the operating room. After moving to Manchester, NH in 1965 and launching her children, Alice returned to nursing at Catholic Medical Center, retiring in 1992. Among other community service activities, Alice was a docent at the Currier Gallery of Art. Alice retired to Hooksett, NH, where she spent many happy years. She enjoyed her last two years in Braintree.

Alice loved spending time with her family, especially at the beach in Marshfield, Venice, FL, and Portsmouth, NH, and was always able to tell you what your best colors were, quote King Lear, and share wise advice. She was ready to sing a song at the drop of a hat. Alice was an intrepid traveler, visiting such distant places as Kenya, Venezuela, and Egypt. She had perfect penmanship, a knack for baking, and a great sense of propriety. Alice will be remembered for her wit, her warmth, her love of music, and her infinite kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Services will be private. Donations in her name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service, online at cst.dav.org or to the Currier Gallery of Art at currier.org.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
