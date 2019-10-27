On Oct. 24, 2019, Heaven gained an angel. Alicia Ann Normandin passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
Alicia was predeceased by her parents, Alcide and Phylis Bilodeau along with her brother Richard.
Alicia leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Arthur Normandin; a son John and his wife Jeannie; her daughter Lisa; two granddaughters, Kylene Normandin and her husband Tracy Whipple and Molly Normadin; as well as two great-grandchildren, Derek and Madison Whipple. Alicia also leaves behind her brothers, Charles Bilodeau and his wife Ann, Al Bilodeau and David Bilodeau; along with two sisters, Phyllis Lavalle and her husband Ed and Lauren Bilodeau.
Alicia graduated from local schools and spent time serving our country in the Navy. In her early life she worked in the electronics field and later was a stay-at-home mother. Alicia enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. by Father Larochelle at St. Pius X Parish on Candia Road in Manchester, NH followed by a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Those who wish to make a memorial contribution can gladly donate to the of New Hampshire in Alicia's name.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Alicia's online tribute, to send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019