Aline Emilie (Bernatchez) Prince, 100, of Lynn died peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH on March 8, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Dalvina (Gagne) Bernatchez and stepdaughter of Clara Bernatchez. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Prince. They were married in Manchester, NH and shared over 46 years of marriage. They moved to, and settled in Lynn, in 1941. She worked in the mills, then Grants Department Store on Market Street followed by many years at the East Lynn A & P Supermarket.
A member of St. Jean Baptiste church, she and her husband volunteered for the Jeanettes' Drum and Bugle Corps while raising their daughter, Priscilla. She was a member of the Dame de St. Ann and served as a lay minister. They traveled extensively enjoying Hawaii, Canada, London, Paris, Bermuda, Florida, Switzerland and Germany.
After retirement Aline volunteered at the North Shore Children's Hospital gift shop, where she was known as the "Beanie Baby Lady." Aline loved flowers and cats, and for many years volunteered at the "Animal Umbrella" cat shelter and was a member and past president of the Lynn Garden Club.
Thanks to her great neighbors, Greater Lynn Senior Services, Associated Health Care of Marblehead, and Beacon Hospice, she was able to stay in her home until her passing despite suffering from dementia for the last few years.
Aline was the loving mother of Priscilla Martin and her late husband, Wayne Martin of Marblehead; the doting grandmother of Wayne Martin, Jr and his wife, Donna, Dirk Martin and his wife, Tara and Todd Martin; the cherished great grandmother of Natasha Lamb and her husband, Alex and Wyatt Martin; the adoring great-great grandmother of James and Jonathan Lamb; the dear sister of the late Paul Bernatchez, Berth Paquin, and Alice Cote Beaudoin; the sister-in-law of Phyllis Prince of Goffstown, NH and the aunt of many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Aline's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody with masks and proper social distancing required of attendees. Due to current restrictions, burial in Waterside Cemetery immediately following Mass must remain private. Please no flowers; say a prayer! Enjoy lunch with a loved one in her memory. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of leave online condolences for the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
