Aline M. Guertin, 90, of Allenstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2019.
Born in Hooksett, Aline was the daughter of the late Nelson and Ida (Duhaime) Guertin. She was raised and educated in Suncook and resided here her entire life.
Prior to her retirement, Aline was employed by General Electric Co. Aircraft Engine Division as a Quality Control Inspector for 28 years. She had previously worked in the local textile industry.
Aline was a faithful communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish and was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne and the St. Therese Rosebush Society. She enjoyed shopping, knitting and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, Aline was predeceased by her longtime companion, Maurice H. Girard, her siblings, George Guertin, Jeanne Guertin and Maurice Guertin.
She is survived by her sister, Marcelle Chevrette of Allenstown, her two brothers, Roger Guertin of Manchester and Leo Guertin of Hooksett, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, August 19th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aline's memory may be sent to CRVNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
