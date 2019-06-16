Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Funeral service 11:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allan H. Richardson, Jr. passed away peacefully, at his home in Washington, NH, on May 18, 2019. He was born in Scarsdale, NY, on May 8, 1924, the son of Allan H. Richardson, and Myra Reed Richardson. He grew up in Scarsdale, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY, and Manchester, CT. He spent all his summers, to age 18, in Salisbury CT. He was a graduate of Phillips Academy, in Andover, MA and Yale University , where he received an honors degree in economics.As a veteran of World War II , he served in the Army for three years, in the States, and in Europe, with the Combat Engineers. In 1951 he moved to New Hampshire, living primarily in Boscawen, Bedford, and Hooksett, before moving to Washington, NH, where he lived the balance of his life.He was married to Joy Keeler Richardson, of Wilton, CT, for 42 years, until her death in 1989. In 1993, he married Evelyn Gilman, of Bedford, NH. He was survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 26 years. He is survived by his son Dan Richardson, of Manchester, NH, his step-children Charon (Gilman), and her husband, Ray Pinard, of Concord, NH, Charles Gilman and his wife Jill, of Claremont, NH, Mark Gilman, of Washington, NH, and Marcia (Gilman) and her husband Dr. Greg Bias, of Rancho Murrieta, CA, his nephew, Tom Batchelder, and his partner, Mary Sherzer, of Michigan, and his sister-in-law, Elisabeth Stewart, of Melbourne, FL, as well as, 11 grand-children, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great nieces. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Nancy Batchelder, who died in 1986, and his son Seth Richardson, who passed in 2017.He was a Trustee, of Elliot Hospital, in Manchester, NH, for 15 years. Founder and Trustee, of the Derryfield School, in Manchester, NH. Allan was also active in the planning and implementation of the Bedford Bluffs, a swimming and tennis club in Bedford, NH. He was active in the Bedford Presbyterian Church, the United Way, in Bedford, and Christ Church Unity, in Brookline, MA. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and a past-member of the Sons of the American Revolution.His career was in life insurance and investment sales from January 1958 through December 2006, much of that time with Mass Mutual Financial Group. He was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table for about 38 years. He loved his work, particularly, all the fine people, with whom it brought him in contact with.In addition, he treasured his family, and friends. He relished swimming, sailing, tennis, travel, bridge and reading, especially history and art. He loved our Country, passionately, and was concerned about the unfolding challenges, at home, and abroad, our nation is facing.A funeral service and reception for both Allan and Evelyn, will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Goodwin's Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH, at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers Allan asked that memorial donations be made to The Derryfield School, 2108 River Rd, Manchester, NH 03104. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019

