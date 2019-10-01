Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen A. DiIulio. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church S. Main St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Allen A. DiIulio loved life! He had a charismatic personality with an infectious laugh that made everyone smile and his enthusiasm for life quickly attracted a crowd at every family gathering. He lived life to the fullest, loved visiting with family and drinking coffee or wine while joking with siblings and friends.



Allen passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 23, 1962, he was the youngest child of Alfred and Ann (O'Neil) DiIulio.



His two favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Allen was frequently seen in Davis Square sporting either a Patriots or Red Sox sweatshirt and holding a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee with a caramel twist.



Allen participated in The Moore Center Day Program where he danced with the Rising Stars and was occasionally employed by local businesses. He enjoyed his visits into the community and the friendships he made.



He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mariann Bartlett.



Family members include his siblings, Michael DiIulio of Somerville, Mass., Alfred DiIulio of Haverhill, Mass., Anthony DiIulio and his wife Janet of Somerville, Mass., Paul DiIulio and his wife Suzanne of Manchester, Louis DiIulio of New York, N.Y., and Patricia Antolik and her husband Stephen of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.



The family thanks the Elliot Hospital staff for the care and compassion they provided to Allen.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Donald Street, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Moore Center, 195 McGregor St., Suite #400, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



For more information and online guestbook, please visit



