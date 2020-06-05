Allen J. Swiesz, 77, of Manchester, NH, died May 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on December 23, 1942, he was the son of Chester J. and Mary (Bulis) Swiesz, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Allen graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1960. He earned a bachelor's degree in education from Keene State College in 1971.
He served with the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard.
Early in his career, Allen was an industrial education teacher with Hudson Junior High School and later at Manchester Memorial High School, until his retirement. He was a member of Manchester Education Association, New Hampshire Education Association, New Hampshire Machining Association, and American Vocation Association. He was also a driving instructor with the City of Manchester Driver Education Program.
Allen dedicated his time and talents as a sports official, at both the high school and collegiate level. He refereed soccer, softball, and basketball. He was a member of the National Referee Association.
Allen will be missed immensely. His legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.
Family members include his wife of fifteen years, Kathleen (Huntington) (Coconis) Swiesz; a step-son, Christopher Coconis; a step-daughter, Kristen Coconis; a niece and a nephew. Allen was predeceased by a brother, Chester J. Swiesz, Jr.
Funeral services are private.
Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.