Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 3:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map





He was born on Sept. 4, 1951, in Malden, Mass., the son of Allen and Mary Kincaid. He was the loving husband of Marise Kincaid. They were married on May 3, 1986, in Goffstown.



He was a passionate, active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He served as a speaker, advocate, and crucial sponsor to many men during his 35 years of sobriety. May 5, 2019, marked his 35th year of sobriety. This was a milestone that brought Allen peace, as he was known for saying that he loved AA.



When he first became sober he had forgotten how to write in cursive. Jimmy, his counselor at Pharnum Center, gave him the long version of the Serenity Prayer to practice his cursive. The full version of the serenity prayer is featured on the memorial card.



He held a place in his heart for all sentient beings that was demonstrated by his refusal to kill spiders indoors, his lifestyle as a vegetarian, and especially his love of his German shepherds and cats.



He was an avid gardener and was known for talking to his plants to help them grow. He disliked grass so his backyard was a breathtaking garden of flowers. He was a lover of learning and recently completed a class studying Shakespeare. He regularly practiced meditation with a desire to reach nirvana and encouraged others to do the same.



He was incredibly family-oriented and held his loved ones in the highest regard. His face lit up with pride when he spoke about his nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful husband, sibling, mentor, friend, confidant, listener, storyteller, and rock for his loved ones.



He started life as defender of siblings, which earned him a reputation as being a tough guy with a cold exterior. Through the 12 steps of AA he turned his life around. He resolved to become a gentle soul in a large man's body. By the end of his life he was recognized as one of the gentlest, kindest, mindful, patient and compassionate human beings we gained the privilege of knowing. It was an honor to know him and to love him.



His career was spent with Manchester Mack, now known as McDevitt trucks, as a manager for more than 30 years.



Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Marise; siblings and their spouses; nieces, nephews and extended family.



.



SERVICES: Services will be held on Friday, November 1. A gathering will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a small service at 3:30 p.m. so we are able to honor him and our memories of him. Services will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made in Allen Kincaid III's name to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102, 603-628-3544, or Hope for Recovery: 293 Wilson St., Manchester, NH 03103, 603-935-7524.



To view Allen's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit



