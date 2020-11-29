Alma G. Bucklin, 89, of Londonderry, NH died Thursday November 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Alma was born in Colchester, VT on June 7, 1931 to Edwin and Ruth (Tomlinson) Thompson. Formerly of Essex Junction, VT, she moved with family to Londonderry, NH in 1980.
Alma was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was an active member in Essex Junction and later in Londonderry. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, singing, and dancing. Her favorite times where those spent with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alma was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Elden Bucklin, Jr.
Alma is survived by her children, Kimberly Bucklin of Londonderry, Deborah Landry of Concord, NH, and Michael Bucklin of Milford, NH; grandchildren, Nicolette Raney and husband Wesley of Hartland, VT, and Marc Bucklin and fiancÃ©, Erin Dyroff of Quechee, VT; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Charlotte Raney of Hartland, VT; and extended family, Sue and Clive Tweed of Hartford, VT. She also leaves siblings Richard Thompson of Winter Haven, FL, Beverly Slimm (William) of Burlington, NJ, and Caroline Racine (George) of Williston, VT; and several nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Londonderry Fire and Rescue and to the dedicated caregivers of Home Instead and Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Londonderry Fire Department 911 Memorial Fund, 280 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH 03053.
Alma will be laid to rest with her husband in the Mountainview Cemetery, Essex, VT. A graveside memorial service is planned for the Spring. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com