MANCHESTER - Almina Keane, 70, of Manchester, passed away at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Dec. 27, 2019, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Manchester on July 2, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Utilia (Pita) Paquette Sr.
Almina, known as Mina to her friends and family, lived her life in Manchester and Londonderry.
She worked at The Home Insurance Group for 23 years and later at Mulrennen, Rugg & Co., PC.
She loved music and received four years of vocal training and piano lessons and performed at The Palace Theatre in her youth as well as live bands in her early twenties. Mina's focus shifted after the birth of her only son James, the heart of her world.
She is survived by her son, James Keane Jr.; her three brothers, Emile Jr., Ronald and Edward; and her niece and nephews.
She was predeceased by her former husbands, Robert Waskiel in 2009, and James Keane Sr. in 2001.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2020