MANCHESTER - Alphonse Peter "Al" Trisciani, 85, passed away on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on Oct. 16, 1933, he was son of the late John and Mary (Marcuii) Trisciani.
Al was a lifelong resident of the Manchester area, except for his time in the military. He proudly served 22 years with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a highly-decorated gunnery sergeant.
Upon return to civilian life, he worked for many years at Great State Beverage.
Al was a communicant of Sacred Heart; a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; Sweeney Post, The American Legion; Knights of Columbus, where he was a former Grand Knight; Lafayette, Winona, Rimmon and Alpine clubs; former director and manager of Manchester Pony League and former director of Manchester Viking League.
Family members include his sons, Keith E. Trisciani and his wife Michele, and Anthony P. Trisciani, all of Allenstown; his stepdaughter, Cindy Provencher of New Boston; his brother, Joseph Trisciani of Manchester; his sisters, Carolyn Valcanas of Bradford, Mass., and Judith Doane of Manchester; three grandchildren, Vanessa, Jordan and Jivan Agoubi; his great-granddaughter, Arianna; sisters and brothers-in-law that are considered dear family; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Manikas) Trisciani; his brothers, John, Richard and William Trisciani; and his sisters, Helen Sacrand and Mary Louise Filteau.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
He will be laid to rest on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019