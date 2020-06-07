Alvin H. Drusendahl, 93, of Manchester, NH died on May 27, 2020, at Birch Hill Terrace. Alvin was born in Kittery, ME, the son of the late Henry and Evelynne (Shaw) Drusendahl. Siblings include the late Laura E. Bomba, Lucianna Foote of Niceville, FL, and the late Wasson Drusendahl (Somkid). Alvin married his high school sweetheart Gertrude Harmon in 1945.Alvin graduated from Traip Academy in 1943, entered the Naval Reserves in 1944, and served as an Aviation Electrician Technicians Mate. While serving in the Naval Reserve in Portsmouth, NH, Alvin was called up for active duty during the Korean Conflict, serving from 1950-1952. He was a member of the American Legion in Kittery, ME. Alvin worked for the New England Telephone Company for 38 years without missing one day and he was a Central Office Supervisor in several NH locations. Al was a Boy Scout Leader in Kittery Point, ME, and Keene, NH.Alvin was an active member of the First Congregational Church in both Keene and Manchester, NH. He served as a deacon and a lay minister for many years.Al loved boating, candlepin bowling, and square dancing. An amateur photographer since high school, he served as President of the Piscataqua Camera Club. Alvin enjoyed all the family events!In 2000 he was predeceased by his wife of 54 years. Family members include his children Caroline Bond (Richard), John Drusendahl (Rhonda), Peggy Albertson (Jack), and Bruce Drusendahl (Tammy). Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren survive.Following a Memorial Service, Alvin will be laid to rest at the Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery, ME. Goodwin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.