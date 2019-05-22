Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc 55 Westminster Street Bellows Falls , VT 05101 (802)-463-4111 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Bellows Falls , VT View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Third Congregational Church Alstead , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANGDON - Alvin L. Clark, 87, of Currier Road, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Born in Langdon on July 31, 1931, he was the son of Leroy and Alice (Green) Clark.



He was a graduate of Vilas High School and earned a degree in animal science from the University of New Hampshire Thompson School of Agriculture.



Alvin worked as a dairy farmer and forester for many years and was a Tree Farm Award recipient. In addition, he was the owner of Clark's Sugar House and Valley View Bison LLC. Before retiring in 1991, he worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking.



Alvin was a member of the Farm Bureau; Warren Pond Grange for more than 25 years; the Third Congregational Church where he also served as deacon and trustee, and was a Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the National Bison Association and lifelong member of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association. Alvin also did a lot of volunteer work with Friendly Meals.



Family members include his sons Stephen and wife Mary Bitz-Clark of Chesapeake, Va., David and partner Linda Volpe of Langdon and Acworth, and Bruce and wife Kimberly Clark of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; his daughter Marcia Clark and husband Herb Hamblin of Milton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.



He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy Jane Gilmore, and his parents.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.



The funeral service is planned for Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. in the Third Congregational Church, Alstead. Burial will follow in the Lower Langdon Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friendly Meals, c/o Mary Lou Huffling, P.O. Box 191, Alstead, N.H. 03602.

