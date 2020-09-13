1/1
Amanda L. Jeanty
1996 - 2020
Amanda L. Jeanty, 24, of Londonderry, NH passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020 at home due to a medical complication. Amanda was born March 9, 1996 in Salem, MA and was a daughter of Kim (Rickard) Jeanty and Alex Jeanty.

She was raised and educated in Londonderry. She was a dedicated member of many school organizations and graduated Londonderry High School With high honors. She was a proud member of Alpha Phi Omega. Her passion was to be involved in anything that helped others and volunteered in many events that supported that. She earned her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in 2018.

Amanda was employed as a pharmacy technician and inventory specialist at CVS in Derry, NH. Amanda loved spending time at home with her family, friends and beloved dogs. Amanda loved the outdoors especially in the fall. She loved music and going to concerts, walking her dogs on the rail trail, and reading.

In addition to her parents, members of the family include her sister, Alexis Jeanty, brother, Alex Jeanty, maternal grandmother, Patricia Rickard, paternal grandmother, Simone Delavoix, paternal grandfather, Christian Jeanty and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Amanda was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, William Rickard.

A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family, will take place Friday September 18, 2020 from 5 to 8pm at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A private service will be held Saturday September 19th in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Due to a family allergy, people that do send flowers are asked to omit lilies from their arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
