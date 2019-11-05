Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM United Church of Penacook 21 Merrimack Street Penacook , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Ambar C. Disla passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and the prayers of our communities at Boston Children's Hospital and in the arms of her mom, Fior.



She was born in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 16, 1998.



At the age of 1 year old, Ambar had to embrace her first battle with cancer. She then enjoyed 10 years of making great memories and living up to her fullest potential, cancer-free, being a baby sister to her older sissy, Janice, and later on becoming an older sister to her lil' bro, Adarmis.



Ambar enjoyed baking with her cousins, Jasmine and Jenny, knitting, vlogging, spending time with her family, music, dancing, campfires with our neighbors, watching shows with mom, cuddling with her doggie Teddy, volunteering at Henry Moore, shopping, spending time with friends, Stacey's deck, Murad's coffee, spending time at the lake and by the ocean, watching the moon rise, and messing with her aunts and uncles.



She once again was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12, and this battle went off and on for 8 years. During these years Ambar continued to grow into the strongest, most positive, loving, and caring human being. She became an inspiration to so many and made sure everyone knew how valuable they were in her life. She also attended college with hopes of becoming a child-life specialist.



Ambar will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and the ones whose lives she's touched... Always and Forever.



Family members include her mommy, Fior Perez; her sissy and lil' bro, Janice Disla and Adarmis Perez; her grandmother, Emilia Suazo; her aunts, Jaqueline Ramirez, Jocelyn Harvey and Divina Suazo; her biological father, Luis; her stepfather, Eric and sister Alivia; her uncles, Robert and Fernando; and cousins, Stephanie, James, Jasmine and Jenny.



.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



Funeral services are planned for Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. in the United Church of Penacook, 21 Merrimack St., Penacook. Burial will follow in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

