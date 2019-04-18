Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amilee C. (Conner) Rogers. View Sign

HARRISVILLE - Amilee C. (Conner) Rogers, 92, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Clarksville on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after a months-long period of declining health.



Born on May 20, 1926, "Am," as she was known, was a native of North Carolina. She was educated in the Asheville school system and graduated from Sand Hill High School in 1943. She spent her early years in the Asheville area, moving to the Washington, D.C., area for wartime employment with the FBI where she met her husband. After the war, the Rogers relocated to the town of Harrisville, which they called their "hometown."



For more than 15 years, Mrs. Rogers was employed by GTE Sylvania, both in Danvers, Mass., and Hillsborough. Before that, she was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C., and the YMCA in Keene and Philadelphia, Pa.



She was a member of the Harrisville Community Church, where she served as church organist, deaconess, council member, and church secretary/treasurer.



Mrs. Rogers was a 16-year member of the Harrisville Fire Department, and served as the company secretary from 1987 until her retirement from the department in 2000. She was the first woman to be voted an honorary life member. She was also a member of the Cheshire County Forest Fire Wardens Association, and co-editor of the Southwestern NH Fire Mutual Aid publication, "The Trumpet."



She also served in Harrisville town government for many years as a member and chairman of the supervisors of the checklist and also as deputy tax collector.



Amilee had a great appreciation and love of music. She was an ardent outdoor person, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and golf.



In 2000, she and her husband moved to Manchester to reside in what is now the Birchhill Retirement Community, which was the beginning of an 18-year activity-filled segment of her life. During her long residence, she became known and appreciated for her volunteerism, especially in the music appreciation segment, indoor golf, the tavern operation, resident council officer, country store operation and fundraising.



Family members include her husband of 72 years, Edward H. Rogers; a son, Philip E. Rogers of Napoleon, N.D.; a daughter, Janet Greer of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Edward Foss, Michael Rogers, Luanne Young and Joshua Greer; and seven great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services scheduled. A private family service will take place at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Harrisville Fire Department, 699 Cheshem Road, Harrisville, NH 03450; or Harrisville Community Church, 219 Cheshem Road, Harrisville, NH 03450.



Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to



HARRISVILLE - Amilee C. (Conner) Rogers, 92, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Clarksville on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after a months-long period of declining health.Born on May 20, 1926, "Am," as she was known, was a native of North Carolina. She was educated in the Asheville school system and graduated from Sand Hill High School in 1943. She spent her early years in the Asheville area, moving to the Washington, D.C., area for wartime employment with the FBI where she met her husband. After the war, the Rogers relocated to the town of Harrisville, which they called their "hometown."For more than 15 years, Mrs. Rogers was employed by GTE Sylvania, both in Danvers, Mass., and Hillsborough. Before that, she was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C., and the YMCA in Keene and Philadelphia, Pa.She was a member of the Harrisville Community Church, where she served as church organist, deaconess, council member, and church secretary/treasurer.Mrs. Rogers was a 16-year member of the Harrisville Fire Department, and served as the company secretary from 1987 until her retirement from the department in 2000. She was the first woman to be voted an honorary life member. She was also a member of the Cheshire County Forest Fire Wardens Association, and co-editor of the Southwestern NH Fire Mutual Aid publication, "The Trumpet."She also served in Harrisville town government for many years as a member and chairman of the supervisors of the checklist and also as deputy tax collector.Amilee had a great appreciation and love of music. She was an ardent outdoor person, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and golf.In 2000, she and her husband moved to Manchester to reside in what is now the Birchhill Retirement Community, which was the beginning of an 18-year activity-filled segment of her life. During her long residence, she became known and appreciated for her volunteerism, especially in the music appreciation segment, indoor golf, the tavern operation, resident council officer, country store operation and fundraising.Family members include her husband of 72 years, Edward H. Rogers; a son, Philip E. Rogers of Napoleon, N.D.; a daughter, Janet Greer of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Edward Foss, Michael Rogers, Luanne Young and Joshua Greer; and seven great-grandchildren.SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services scheduled. A private family service will take place at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Harrisville Fire Department, 699 Cheshem Road, Harrisville, NH 03450; or Harrisville Community Church, 219 Cheshem Road, Harrisville, NH 03450.Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com Funeral Home Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home

103 Main Street

Colebrook , NH 03576

(603) 237-4311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close