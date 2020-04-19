Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Amin William Haddad, 76, of Manchester, passed away in comfort and surrounded by family on April 16, 2020. He fought courageously against COPD and congestive heart failure.



Amin was born in Faiyum, Egypt on October 25, 1943, the son of William and Nikke Haddad, and later moved to Heliopolis, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. He spent several years touring the globe as a flight attendant for Egypt Air before moving his young family across the Atlantic Ocean to start a better life in America. Amin began working at a McDonalds restaurant in Pennsylvania with his brother, Emile. Amin went into business with his brother starting with two McDonalds restaurants in southern NH and together grew their business into 10 restaurants across southern and central NH. Amin was a hard worker, demanded the best from his employees, and garnered their respect and love with so many people over his 30-year career at McDonalds.



Amin loved nothing more than sharing a drink with his friends and family. His family was his world. Amin was a fan of the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Flyers, watching opera on YouTube, and joking with everyone including complete strangers.



Amin is survived by his wife Claude (Assouad) Haddad of 48 years; a son Mark Haddad of CA; a daughter Nathalie Peterson and her husband Marc of Pembroke; grandchildren Nikolas, Lila, Emmy, and Aviana; brother Emile Haddad and his wife Karen of Bedford; a sister Jeannette Boctor of Egypt; and 17 loving nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children across predominately North America and Egypt. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Mary (Wadie) Abdullah and Ninette (Wahib) Bichara, and by a brother-in-law George Boctor.



A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack, NH, for their compassion, patience, and care. Another thank you to Dr. Michelle Ouellette and Dr. Richard Read at CMC.



A private wake and service will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester. The service will be live streamed so reach out to the family for more information if you wish to view the service on-line. A celebration of his life and interment in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary cemetery will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memorial to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.



