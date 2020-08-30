1/1
Amy Beth Keast
1968 - 2020
Amy Beth Keast of Laconia, passed away at 8:14 AM Tuesday August 18 at Catholic Medical Center from renal failure. This was attributed to lifelong struggle of a serious and fatal medical condition called alcoholism that caused advanced liver failure. She was not in any pain and was at peace when she passed away.

Amy was born in Concord Massachusetts on October 25th, 1968. Her parents are Barbara and Woody Woodland, of New Boston. She leaves behind three adult children: Derek Griffin and his wife Sarah, Kaydee Griffin and Dakota Keast, all of New Boston. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren; Annabelle, Matthew and Lukas Griffin also all of New Boston. She is survived by her younger sister Stacie Woodland, of New York City and younger brother Michael Woodland, of Seattle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations can be sent to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, an organization where Amy volunteered. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
