Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Andre' (Andy) Leo Labore, 84, passed away at home of failing health after four years of dialysis with his family by his side.



He was born in Manchester, NH on Feb. 14, 1936, the son of Henri and Lea (Lacerte) Labore.



Andy resided in Manchester for most of his life. He traveled cross-country to California with a few friends at the age of 19 where they resided for two years. He served in the N.H. National Guard, training at Fort Drum, N.Y. He worked at Hood Dairy as a delivery driver back in the day when he went right into the house to put the products in the refrigerator (often an ice box) while the family slept. Andy then worked a short time at Genest Baking Company then at Nissen Baking Company where he retired after a long career.



Andy joins his wife Jean (Bonderman) Labore in Heaven who passed in June 2009. His family includes three children, Diane Pease and her husband Russell of Manchester, Andy Labore and his wife Judy (Heath) of Washington, N.H. and Pamela Rainey and her husband Steven of Bedford, N.H. He has seven grandchildren, Timothy and Lauren Pease, Megan Ordway and Ryan Labore and Anthony, Alexa and Brianna Rainey. He also has six great-grandchildren. He has two sisters, Sr. Theresa Labore and Doris Blanchette, and one brother, Laurent Labore and his wife Lorraine, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Sr. Cecile and brother Paul. In his last six years, he enjoyed the company and constant loving friendship of Norma Charest. They celebrated many good times, even spending a winter in Florida. She also helped support him through his declining health. She brought much comfort and love to the rest of the family. We can never thank her enough for all that she has done. Andy was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church.



Andy and his wife both retired on the same day in 1999 and enjoyed many winters in Florida. He was never a fan of the long New England winters. Andy enjoyed long walks and longer Sunday drives. He found peace in the outdoors, keeping his yard pristine and making sure to help his children in any way he could.



Andy was known for his strong work ethic. As was common in his day, Andy left school before attending high school to help his family pay the bills. He eventually met his wife, Jean, while spending time at York Beach, Maine, where she was working during the summer. After eloping in Iowa (Jean's home state), they made their home Manchester, where they raised their family.



He enjoyed helping his kids with projects from painting to laying hardwood floors to building a barn. He always made himself available for any project and was always willing to share his expert advice.



We were fortunate enough to have nearly 11 years extra with Grandpa after Grandma passed away. Grandpa always put his grandkids first. He spent countless hours bringing them camping, sitting on the sidelines of sporting events, teaching them life skills, attending weekly dinners, and making his famous early morning crepes. He loved making the trip to Goldenrod Candy Store at York Beach just to pick up taffy for the grandkids. This provided so many memories of the past.



Throughout his life he worked relentlessly to teach his kids, grandkids and friends how to speak French. You could always catch him singing French songs with a big smile. Even while in Hospice at home he would be silent for hours then in the middle of the night, break out in song. He had us all laughing right up to the end.



Andy will be deeply missed and forever loved by those left behind.



SERVICES: Due to these times of uncertainty, all services will be private. He will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date for all to attend.



Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Andre' (Andy) Leo Labore, 84, passed away at home of failing health after four years of dialysis with his family by his side.He was born in Manchester, NH on Feb. 14, 1936, the son of Henri and Lea (Lacerte) Labore.Andy resided in Manchester for most of his life. He traveled cross-country to California with a few friends at the age of 19 where they resided for two years. He served in the N.H. National Guard, training at Fort Drum, N.Y. He worked at Hood Dairy as a delivery driver back in the day when he went right into the house to put the products in the refrigerator (often an ice box) while the family slept. Andy then worked a short time at Genest Baking Company then at Nissen Baking Company where he retired after a long career.Andy joins his wife Jean (Bonderman) Labore in Heaven who passed in June 2009. His family includes three children, Diane Pease and her husband Russell of Manchester, Andy Labore and his wife Judy (Heath) of Washington, N.H. and Pamela Rainey and her husband Steven of Bedford, N.H. He has seven grandchildren, Timothy and Lauren Pease, Megan Ordway and Ryan Labore and Anthony, Alexa and Brianna Rainey. He also has six great-grandchildren. He has two sisters, Sr. Theresa Labore and Doris Blanchette, and one brother, Laurent Labore and his wife Lorraine, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Sr. Cecile and brother Paul. In his last six years, he enjoyed the company and constant loving friendship of Norma Charest. They celebrated many good times, even spending a winter in Florida. She also helped support him through his declining health. She brought much comfort and love to the rest of the family. We can never thank her enough for all that she has done. Andy was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church.Andy and his wife both retired on the same day in 1999 and enjoyed many winters in Florida. He was never a fan of the long New England winters. Andy enjoyed long walks and longer Sunday drives. He found peace in the outdoors, keeping his yard pristine and making sure to help his children in any way he could.Andy was known for his strong work ethic. As was common in his day, Andy left school before attending high school to help his family pay the bills. He eventually met his wife, Jean, while spending time at York Beach, Maine, where she was working during the summer. After eloping in Iowa (Jean's home state), they made their home Manchester, where they raised their family.He enjoyed helping his kids with projects from painting to laying hardwood floors to building a barn. He always made himself available for any project and was always willing to share his expert advice.We were fortunate enough to have nearly 11 years extra with Grandpa after Grandma passed away. Grandpa always put his grandkids first. He spent countless hours bringing them camping, sitting on the sidelines of sporting events, teaching them life skills, attending weekly dinners, and making his famous early morning crepes. He loved making the trip to Goldenrod Candy Store at York Beach just to pick up taffy for the grandkids. This provided so many memories of the past.Throughout his life he worked relentlessly to teach his kids, grandkids and friends how to speak French. You could always catch him singing French songs with a big smile. Even while in Hospice at home he would be silent for hours then in the middle of the night, break out in song. He had us all laughing right up to the end.Andy will be deeply missed and forever loved by those left behind.SERVICES: Due to these times of uncertainty, all services will be private. He will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date for all to attend.Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close