Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andre "Andy" A. Pelletier, 68, of Manchester, passed away at the Hospice House in Concord on November 9, 2019.



He was born in Manchester on November 26, 1950, the son of Roland and Georgette (Pinard) Pelletier. He had worked for Still's Power Equipment for 25 years until his retirement. Prior to that, he was a selector for Associated Grocers for 20 years. He always seemed to keep himself busy working on projects. His projects were as varied as creating and caring for two large vegetable gardens, updating two family camps in Errol, and building a storage shed from the ground up for all of his tools and equipment.



Family members include his wife of ten years, Barbara (Ferren) Pelletier; a daughter, Andrea Bourgeois of Allenstown; a son, Ryan Pelletier of Manchester; two step-sons, Matthew Murray and his wife Lindsay of Merrimack, and Michael McCracken and his fiance Cheyenne Sanchez of CA; four grandchildren, Taylor, Cora, Erin, and Liam; five brothers, Roland Pelletier and his wife Susan of Manchester, Raymond Pelletier and his wife Lucille of Goffstown, Leo Pelletier and his wife Rita of Fl, Albert Pelletier and his wife Michelle of OK, and Richard Pelletier and his wife Cindy of Goffstown; two sisters, Irene Cote and her husband Paul of Manchester, and Annie St. Hilaire and her husband John of Manchester; his brother and sister in law, Roland and Linda Picard of Nashua; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Andy was predeceased by a daughter, Ariel Pelletier in 2016.



A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Andre "Andy" A. Pelletier, 68, of Manchester, passed away at the Hospice House in Concord on November 9, 2019.He was born in Manchester on November 26, 1950, the son of Roland and Georgette (Pinard) Pelletier. He had worked for Still's Power Equipment for 25 years until his retirement. Prior to that, he was a selector for Associated Grocers for 20 years. He always seemed to keep himself busy working on projects. His projects were as varied as creating and caring for two large vegetable gardens, updating two family camps in Errol, and building a storage shed from the ground up for all of his tools and equipment.Family members include his wife of ten years, Barbara (Ferren) Pelletier; a daughter, Andrea Bourgeois of Allenstown; a son, Ryan Pelletier of Manchester; two step-sons, Matthew Murray and his wife Lindsay of Merrimack, and Michael McCracken and his fiance Cheyenne Sanchez of CA; four grandchildren, Taylor, Cora, Erin, and Liam; five brothers, Roland Pelletier and his wife Susan of Manchester, Raymond Pelletier and his wife Lucille of Goffstown, Leo Pelletier and his wife Rita of Fl, Albert Pelletier and his wife Michelle of OK, and Richard Pelletier and his wife Cindy of Goffstown; two sisters, Irene Cote and her husband Paul of Manchester, and Annie St. Hilaire and her husband John of Manchester; his brother and sister in law, Roland and Linda Picard of Nashua; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Andy was predeceased by a daughter, Ariel Pelletier in 2016.A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close