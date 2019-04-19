Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born on July 18, 1919, in Manchester, N.H., to the late Joseph and Adeline (Dubord) Desrochers.



He was raised in Manchester, NH, enlisting in the United States Army after graduation. He was both a WW II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. Once he left the military, he went to New Hampshire College of Accounting and Commerce on the GI Bill, receiving his degree in accounting. He was an accountant up until retirement, lastly working for Pepin Distributors in Tampa, Fla.



He was married to his beloved wife Lillian (Charest) Desrochers for almost 50 years before she predeceased him in 1995.



He leaves behind his son Guy Desrochers of Austin, Texas; his daughter Muriel Gagnon and husband Armand of Austin, Texas; and grandchildren Scott and Denis Gagnon of Austin, Texas.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at the Parish of the Transfiguration, located at 107 Alsace St., Manchester, NH. Committal prayers to follow in Mt. Calvary mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, the Pius X Secular Institute, Att: Jean Labreque, 36 Danis Pk. Rd., Goffstown, NH 03045.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting with funeral arrangements.







