Andre Dupuis, 98, of Manchester died September 30, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Coaticook, PQ, Canada on June 14, 1922, he was the son of Osias and Cedelise (Caron) Dupuis. He had resided in the Manchester area for the past 65 years.
Prior to retirement, he had been employed as a lumberjack, bridge constructor and welder for many years.
He enjoyed camping, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Yvette M. (Gosselin) Dupuis in 2016. He was also predeceased by his infant daughter, Louise Dupuis and siblings Olivier Dupuis, Cecile Daigle and Madeleine Helie.
Family members include his children, Christiane I. DuVarney and husband Ernest of Nashua, Jacques A. Dupuis of Manchester, and Gaetan C. Dupuis and wife Nancy of Manchester; two grandchildren, Jennifer Dupuis Obstein and husband Adam of Hampton, VA, Allen DuVarney of Merrimack, NH; siblings, Marie Ange Dupuis, Marie Jeanne Lamarre, Jeanne D'Arc Baillargeon, Albert Dupuis and wife Lise; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
There are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Burial will be private at his family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
