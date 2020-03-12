Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andre J. Pellerin. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main Street Hooksett , NH View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main Street Hooksett , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andre Joseph Pellerin, "Andy", 83, of Hooksett, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2020, after a long illness. Born on March 6, 1936 in Manchester, NH, Andy grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of Sainte Marie High School class of 1954. After high school he served in the NH National Guard and proudly earned his marksman certification. He then went on to college and earned his bachelor degree in electronic engineering at the Indiana Technical Institute. Andy's 40-year career includes working as an engineer and in operations management at Perry Gyroscope, Sprague Electric, Semicon, and Catholic Medical Center where he retired in 2001.



Andy happily served the community that he loved and lived in for 53 years. He was a long-time member and past president of the Hooksett Lions Club, and he served on the town's recreation committee. Andy was a CCD teacher at the Holy Rosary Church, and later volunteered delivering food for house-bound people with the Suncook Meals-on-Wheels program. Andy most enjoyed spending time with his family, and was happiest when they were all around. His many hobbies and interests included photography, astronomy, history, travel; bird watching and gardening; playing cards, cribbage, and dominoes; making jigsaw puzzles and crosswords. He loved making model ships, and model plane collections for his sons and grandsons.



Andy is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Pauline (Charest), son Michael and his wife Robin Gilcrist, of Juneau, AK; daughter Celeste Maglio, her husband Frank and grandsons Nicolas and Michael, of Marshfield, MA; and son Gene, his wife Laura and granddaughter Abigail, of Greenland, NH. Surviving also are his sister and brother-in-law, Cecile and Sylvio Dupuis, sister Germaine Trisciani, sister-in-law Lucille St. Jean, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, B.C. Andy is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Eva (Leblanc), and sister Jeannette Drouin.



A funeral mass will be held at the Holy Rosary Church at 21 Main Street, Hooksett, NH on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:30 am. The family will receive visitors prior to mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association for the wonderful help and compassionate hospice care they provided to Andy. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. Condolences may be expressed online at



Andre Joseph Pellerin, "Andy", 83, of Hooksett, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2020, after a long illness. Born on March 6, 1936 in Manchester, NH, Andy grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of Sainte Marie High School class of 1954. After high school he served in the NH National Guard and proudly earned his marksman certification. He then went on to college and earned his bachelor degree in electronic engineering at the Indiana Technical Institute. Andy's 40-year career includes working as an engineer and in operations management at Perry Gyroscope, Sprague Electric, Semicon, and Catholic Medical Center where he retired in 2001.Andy happily served the community that he loved and lived in for 53 years. He was a long-time member and past president of the Hooksett Lions Club, and he served on the town's recreation committee. Andy was a CCD teacher at the Holy Rosary Church, and later volunteered delivering food for house-bound people with the Suncook Meals-on-Wheels program. Andy most enjoyed spending time with his family, and was happiest when they were all around. His many hobbies and interests included photography, astronomy, history, travel; bird watching and gardening; playing cards, cribbage, and dominoes; making jigsaw puzzles and crosswords. He loved making model ships, and model plane collections for his sons and grandsons.Andy is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Pauline (Charest), son Michael and his wife Robin Gilcrist, of Juneau, AK; daughter Celeste Maglio, her husband Frank and grandsons Nicolas and Michael, of Marshfield, MA; and son Gene, his wife Laura and granddaughter Abigail, of Greenland, NH. Surviving also are his sister and brother-in-law, Cecile and Sylvio Dupuis, sister Germaine Trisciani, sister-in-law Lucille St. Jean, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, B.C. Andy is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Eva (Leblanc), and sister Jeannette Drouin.A funeral mass will be held at the Holy Rosary Church at 21 Main Street, Hooksett, NH on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:30 am. The family will receive visitors prior to mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association for the wonderful help and compassionate hospice care they provided to Andy. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. Condolences may be expressed online at petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close